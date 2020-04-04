COVID-19 claims lives of six more Mississippians

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and six new deaths.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,455 with 35 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the area of Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 27 (26)

» Grenada: 4 (4)

» Lafayette: 21 (21) 1

» Leflore: 22 (21) 1

» Panola: 10 (8) 1

» Quitman: 5 (4)

» Sunflower: 18 (13) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 9 (7)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.