COVID-19 continues to sweep Magnolia State

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:35am

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and eight new deaths.

Tallahatchie County on April 5 is reported to have its third case.  The first case was reported March 23 and the second, March 24.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 1,638 with 43 deaths.  MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 35 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, around Mississippi.  MSDH reported that one such facility in Leflore County has been compromised, but none in Tallahatchie or any other adjacent counties.  MSDH does not identify by name the facilities or the number of cases found in each.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 28  (27)

» Grenada: 7  (4)

» Lafayette: 22  (21)  1

» Leflore: 22  (22)  1

» Panola: 17  (10)  1

» Quitman: 6  (5)

» Sunflower: 19  (18)  1

» Tallahatchie: 3  (2)

» Yalobusha: 9  (9)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.

