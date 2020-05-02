COVID-19: Number of new cases, hospitalizations drop in state

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday, May 2, reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in Tallahatchie County rose from 11 to 12.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection fell 454 Thursday to 424 Friday, based on reports received from hospitals as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 7,441, with 291 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties as of 6 p.m. Friday are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 66 (64) 3

» Grenada: 34 (32)

» Lafayette: 89 (89) 3

» Leflore: 165 (164) 17

» Panola: 39 (39) 2

» Quitman: 15 (15)

» Sunflower: 55 (55) 2

» Tallahatchie: 12 (11) 1

» Yalobusha: 20 (20)

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2) and May 2 (1). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.