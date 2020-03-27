COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health recommend the following preventive measures be taken against COVID-19:

Protect others

» Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

» Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

» If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or health care provider for instructions on being safely examined.

Protect yourself away from home

» Avoid social and community gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

» Maintain social distancing as much as practical. A separation of 6 feet from another person is considered effective for infection control.

» Avoid unnecessary (non-urgent) air, bus or train travel.

» Limit visitation to older relatives or friends (especially in nursing or care homes).

Practice protective hygiene

» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

» Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer. Look for sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol..

» Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often.

» Stay in good overall health by eating right and staying active. If you are living with diabetes, heart disease or other condition, keep in touch with your doctor and stay current with your treatment.For Older Adults and People at High Risk

For older adults and people at greater risk

People at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are adults 65 and over and those with a chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease. These people should take simple precautions at all times to limit their exposure to others who may be ill:

» Avoid all social gatherings.

» Keep more space (6 feet if possible) between you and others as you go through the day.

» Avoid crowds. When you do go out in public, keep away from others who are sick and limit close contact.

» Wash your hands often, especially after being in public places.

» If COVID-19 begins to spread locally, you should stay home as much as possible. Having a supply of important medications and basic supplies can help.