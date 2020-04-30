COVID-19: 'This thing is not over'

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in Tallahatchie County was unchanged at 11.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen from 373 Sunday, to 429 Monday, 430 Tuesday and 436 Wednesday, based on reports received from hospitals as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 6,815, with 261 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties as of 6 p.m. Wednesday are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 61 (61) 3

» Grenada: 28 (28)

» Lafayette: 89 (88) 3

» Leflore: 148 (145) 17

» Panola: 39 (38) 2

» Quitman: 14 (14)

» Sunflower: 53 (53) 2

» Tallahatchie: 11 (11) 1

» Yalobusha: 19 (19)

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1) and April 24 (2). The death was reported April 17.

While the state has relaxed some previously imposed statewide restrictions, the state’s top health official warned at a Tuesday news conference that returning to normal is not an option.

“This thing is not over. We need to continue to be careful. Certainly, we have flattened the curve,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “...but, please, now is not the time to let down our guard.”

Later on, he was more straightforward.

“I hate to say this, but people are going to die because people are being lax. I don’t think it’s going to be a big number, but there will be some tragedies,” Dobbs noted. “So people need to be cautious about what they do so they can protect their loved ones.”

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.