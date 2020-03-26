Crash claims life of Batesville man

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 32 east of Charleston claimed the life of a Panola County man Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Rickey Armstrong, 53, of Batesville, according to Sgt. Marvin N. Baird Sr., public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Spring Hill Road.

Baird said a 2000 Lexus ES driven by Leon Gibson, 35, of Oakland, was traveling westbound on Mississippi 32 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle.

Gibson's car collided with an eastbound 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Armstrong, the trooper added.

"As a result of this crash, Mr. Armstrong was killed," said Baird. "Mr. Gibson and Mr. Armstrong's passenger, Ms. Mary McGloster of Batesville, were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries," Baird noted.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.