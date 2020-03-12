Criminal indictments revealed

Two more indictments from a recent grand jury session in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County have been made public, according to records on file last week at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston.

Kaleb Garrett, 24, of 14364 Hickory St., Oakland, was indicted for possession of stolen property, an automobile valued between $1,000 to $5,000, in connection with a May 2019 charge. On Feb. 28, Garrett entered a plea of not guilty.

Ricky James Harper, 36, of 3662 Mosselle St., Memphis, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, more than one-tenth gram but less than 2 grams, stemming from a May 2018 charge. On Feb. 28, Harper entered a plea of not guilty.