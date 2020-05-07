Cutting to the chase

In the photo, a firefighter uses an ax to chop through shingles and roof decking at the scene of a house fire on D.E. Denman Road Saturday afternoon.

One firefighter said the fire appeared to have started in the home’s attached garage, damaging ground-level and attic areas of the garage as well as an adjacent kitchen before it could be extinguished.

Five pumper trucks, two water tanker trucks and county incident command responded to the blaze.

Firefighters and firefighting vehicles from the Enid, Paynes, Spring Hill and Teasdale volunteer fire departments were observed on the scene, as were firefighters from Paducah Wells Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(Photo by Clay McFerrin)