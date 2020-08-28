David Groner: Ag producers facing Sept. 11 deadline for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) sign-up began on May 26 and continues through Sept. 11 at local Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices.

The deadline was extended a few weeks ago when additional specialty crops were added to the eligible crop list. None of the additional crops were crops that are grown here in Tallahatchie County. However, we still have a few livestock owners that are new to us coming in each week to apply for the stimulus money on eligible livestock. Many say, “I have not heard anything about the program till now.” Well, this is about the fifth article I have submitted on CFAP since Memorial Day. I know of no other way to get the information out to county livestock producers that we don’t know exist.

We have all been hearing in the news about additional COVID-19 stimulus money (like a Phase 2) being debated in Congress. This has yet to be determined by legislation as the negotiation continues between both houses of Congress and the White House. If it happens, it will probably address a lot of the same areas as Phase 1 stimulus did and maybe some additional 2020 areas. Who knows? Only time will tell what, if anything, might be available to ag producers. The only thing we have now is the ongoing CFAP program from the original stimulus package that ends this month.

Over 170 Tallahatchie County producers have signed up for CFAP and with last week’s final payments, 100% of the CFAP stimulus payments have already been disbursed.

CFAP is for eligible livestock sold between Jan. 15 and April 15, 2020, multiplied by the payment rates per head, per type cattle sold, and the highest inventory as far as number of livestock between owner between April 16 and May 14, 2020.

Producers will also have to certify they meet the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75% or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions. A 2020 farm operating plan will have to be filed if one is not already on record at FSA.

Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. FSA has streamlined the sign-up process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed. Applications will not be accepted after Sept. 11, 2020.

USDA offices are closed to the public. Only USDA employees may enter. But producers may visit the county office, and staff members of each agency will meet with them in the parking lot with appropriate masks and social distancing. While most program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they also will be working with producers by phone, email and using online tools whenever possible.

All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with Tallahatchie FSA or Natural Resources Conservation Service may come by the office. The doors will be locked, but a phone number to call is available on the front door of each agency so producers can receive service if staff is not present in the outer office. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

David Groner is executive director of the Tallahatchie County Farm Service Agency, whose office is in Charleston.