Delta State launches new social platform: 'DSU Alumni Connect'

CLEVELAND — Delta State University alumni have a new digital tool to keep up with their classmates, advance their careers and support their alma mater: DSU Alumni Connect.

The platform, launched by the DSU Alumni Association, blends Facebook with LinkedIn. It provides one-stop shopping for alumni to update their information; reach out to classmates by major, year, student involvement and more; search for jobs and post openings; leverage professional networks; join groups based on a wide range of criteria such as college, athletics, and sorority/fraternity; and give back to the university.

“DSU Alumni Connect is here for all alumni to connect,” said Interim Alumni Director James D. Forté, “and create opportunities through mentoring, job postings, events, and friendship.”

The app serves alumni of all classes, from recent graduates through Golden Circle members (graduates of 50+ years).

“DSU Alumni Connect is another way to bring our alumni family together in this digital age,” said Forté within this digital age.

Download the app at dsualumni.org, at the Apple Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/graduway-community/id1457549791, or the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.graduway.dsualumni.