Donor providing storm relief for Tutwiler-area residents

TUTWILER — The Tutwiler Community Education Center (TCEC) will provide storm relief to Tutwiler-area residents who experienced a loss due to the power outages following the Jan. 10-11 storms.

A generous donor will provide the assistance to help replace food that was lost by area residents due to the extended length of time there was no electricity in homes.

Assistance will be provided to families who have not been reimbursed by insurance companies.

Walmart gift cards will be distributed to families who qualify. The amount of support depends on the number of family members living at the residence.

Those who qualify include the families of children who attend the TCEC After School Program, senior citizens who attend the TCEC Wednesday morning program, families of Teen Helpers and teens who attend Teen Night, TCEC Quilters and the greater Tutwiler community as funds allow.

Applicants will have to confirm their address with a recent utility bill or driver’s license. Family size will be confirmed with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) documentation, school enrollment information or tax forms.

Recipients who receive a gift card to Walmart in Clarksdale may receive transportation from TCEC.

Application forms are available at TCEC, 304 Hancock St. For information, call 662-345-8393. The TCEC is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

IN THE PHOTO: This Tutwiler welcome sign is located on Highway 49. (Sun-Sentinel file photo by Clay McFerrin)