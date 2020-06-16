Dozens turn out for COVID-19 testing at Charleston armory

Early traffic was brisk for Tuesday's COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the former National Guard armory in Charleston.

The nasal swab tests, conducted by staff from the Clarksdale-based Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center Inc., were administered without charge between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Unlike coronavirus tests administered by some other agencies, no one had to show symptoms of COVID-19 infection to be eligible for the testing.

Tuesday's tests were sponsored in partnership and cooperation with Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, the Aaron Henry center, state Sen. Sarita Simmons, state Rep. Tommy Reynolds and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office.

IN THE PHOTO: Workers with the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center Inc. (left) conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning in Charleston. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)