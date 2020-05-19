Drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for May 27 at West Tally

WEBB — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be conducted on Wednesday, May 27, at West Tallahatchie High School and is open to pre-qualifying area residents.

Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency Director Thad Roberts announced the upcoming testing Tuesday evening but said more specific details about the testing site were unavailable at that time.

Both prescreening and, if warranted, an appointment are required for testing between the hours of 12 noon and 4 p.m.

People showing up May 27 without an appointment will not be tested.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat — or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, must go through a free screening from a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) clinician.

The screening can be accomplished by a telehealth visit via the C Spire Health smartphone app or by phoning 601-496-7200.

The C Spire Health app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play, and users do not have to be a C Spire customer to qualify. Telehealth visits are open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

UMMC and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) are conducting the mobile testing around the state.

Anyone screened and determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care, and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

As of a Tuesday morning report from the MSDH, Tallahatchie County had 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The death of one Tallahatchian has been attributed to COVID-19.