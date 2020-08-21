Drive-thru COVID-19 testing for teachers set Monday in Charleston

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

MONDAY, AUG. 24: Tallahatchie (in Charleston), Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw (in Houston), Copiah, Newton, Adams and George

TUESDAY, AUG. 25: Tunica, Holmes, Choctaw, Yazoo, Clarke, Lauderdale, Amite and Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: Grenada, Lafayette, Sunflower (in Indianola), Noxubee, Rankin, Wilkinson, Greene and Hancock

THURSDAY, AUG. 27: Yalobusha, Marshall, Leflore, Oktibbeha, Warren, Scott, Franklin and Lamar

FRIDAY, AUG. 28: Tate, Union, Montgomery, Lowndes, Claiborne, Smith, Franklin and Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Fairgrounds, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.