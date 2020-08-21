Drive-thru COVID-19 testing for teachers set Monday in Charleston

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
  • 206 reads
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 11:17am

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

MONDAY, AUG. 24: Tallahatchie (in Charleston), Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw (in Houston), Copiah, Newton, Adams and George

TUESDAY, AUG. 25: Tunica, Holmes, Choctaw, Yazoo, Clarke, Lauderdale, Amite and Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: Grenada, Lafayette, Sunflower (in Indianola), Noxubee, Rankin, Wilkinson, Greene and Hancock

THURSDAY, AUG. 27: Yalobusha, Marshall, Leflore, Oktibbeha, Warren, Scott, Franklin and Lamar

FRIDAY, AUG. 28: Tate, Union, Montgomery, Lowndes, Claiborne, Smith, Franklin and Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Fairgrounds, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.

Obituaries

Milton Hazzard
TIPPO — Milton Leon Hazzard, age 67, passed away Monday, Aug. 10.
Coleman Ingram
Homer Steverson
Monroe Beardain Sr.
Mary McCraney
Betty McMullin

Editorials

Pandemic causing baby bust in US
One of the most obvious effects of the novel coronavirus is that it has, so far, killed more than... READ MORE
Get used to spikes
Children can get, spread COVID-19
Take a look at flag proposals
In closing
As local cases grow, more caution needed