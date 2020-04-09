Election commission chair to retire

Kelly W. Standard, longtime member of the Tallahatchie County Election Commission, announced last week that he will not be seeking re-election this year.

Standard, 58, of Enid, is District 1’s representative on the county commission, of which he serves as chairman.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say I have enjoyed serving as the election commissioner for District 1 for the past 20 years,” Standard noted in a typed, one-page letter, a copy of which he presented to The Sun-Sentinel April 2.

Standard was appointed to the commission in January 2001 to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Doyle W. Tubb. He has been re-elected ever since.

The current four-year term for the county’s five election commissioners expires at the end of 2020.

Standard

“I hope some residents of District 1 will consider qualifying to run for this position,” said Standard. “If anyone has any questions about running for this position, please contact me.”

The qualifying period for election commissioner opened in January, and the deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. Candidates are to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Prospective candidates must fill out a qualifying statement of intent and gather a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters of District 1, submitting these documents to the chancery clerk’s office.

In expressing appreciation to residents of District 1, Standard said, “I consider the past years of service a great part of my life. I will never forget the people I have worked alongside and the memories made over this time.”