EMA to test tornado sirens today

Don't be alarmed if you hear the blaring noise of a tornado siren in your vicinity today. It is only a test.

Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency Director Thad Roberts said there were "some problems" with one siren during a recent tornado warning handed down by the National Weather Service for the northwest section of the county. That issue has since been resolved.

Today's tests will occur at "different times," Roberts noted, because EMA personnel will be physically going to the location of each of the 11 mounted sirens scattered throughout the county and observing their behavior when remotely triggered to alert.

"We want to make sure they all work properly," he added. "If we have a problem with one, we will try to address it on the spot. If we're unable to fix it while we're there, we'll go back to it."