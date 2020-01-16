Endowment honors sheriff, wife

Representatives from Northwest Mississippi Community College are pictured in Charleston Dec. 23 to accept funds from donors wishing to establish a Foundation scholarship endowment in honor of Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly (fourth from left) and his wife Mary (third from left).

Attending were (from left) Robert Salmon, NWCC Alumni Association board member; Ike Sayle, Northwest Foundation board member; Mary and Sheriff Jimmy Fly; Robin Douglas, NWCC district dean of Career-Technical Education; Patti Gordon, NWCC executive director of Institutional Advancement; Lela Stennett, reading instructor; and David Hargett, Northwest Board of Trustees member.

“Thank you to the many friends who contributed to help establish the Sheriff Jimmy D. and Mary Fly Endowment, which will help students from Tallahatchie County with scholarships for many years to come,” said Gordon.

To contribute to this endowment, mail a donation to NWCC Foundation, NWCC Box 7015, 4975 Hwy. 51 N., Senatobia, MS 38668.

It is also possible to donate online by going to www.northwestms.edu and clicking “Rangers Giving,” or calling 662-560-1103.