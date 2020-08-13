Face masks to be given away Saturday in Charleston

Free face masks will be available to Charleston-area residents during a drive-thru event Saturday morning, Mayor Sedrick Smith announced Tuesday.

Jointly sponsored by state Sen. Sarita Simmons of Cleveland and the Charleston Mayor’s Health Council, the event will be held in front of Charleston City Hall from 10 a.m. until supplies are exhausted, Smith noted.

During the giveaway, motorists will drive up and be handed masks while they remain inside their automobile for safety’s sake, the mayor explained.

A variety of adult and children’s masks — some with action figures, Smith said — will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

THE PHOTO is meant only as a representation of a face mask, not necessarily the style that will be distributed on Saturday in Charleston.