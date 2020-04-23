Farmer directs $2,500 to school

Tallahatchie County farmer Beverly Roberson has directed a $2,500 grant to Charleston Elementary School through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

Charleston Elementary will use the funds for the school nurse department.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, vice president of Corporate Engagement for Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

To learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants. Since inception the fund has awarded over $50 million to rural communities. For more information visit AmericasFarmers.com.

The Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for good and nutrition, education and community development projects.

IN THE PHOTO: The Chestnut Street entrance at Charleston Elementary School's newest building is pictured Feb. 13, 2014. (Sun-Sentinel file photo by Clay McFerrin)