First cotton blooms reported in Tallahatchie County

Tynleigh Rae Goodwin, 9, and Taylor Kate Goodwin, 7, carry on a rich Delta tradition by displaying the year’s first reported cotton blooms in Tallahatchie County.

Discovered Friday, July 3, at the Goodwin Farms homeplace on Little Road north of Charleston, these blooms emerged from Deltapine variety 1646 cotton planted May 1.

Tynleigh Rae and Taylor Kate are the daughters of Leigh Ann and John Paul Goodwin Jr. of Charleston and the granddaughters of Johnny and Debra Goodwin of Charleston and Bobby and Jodi Bell of Carrollton.

