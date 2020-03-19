Five Charleston churches cancel in-person services, to livestream

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, five Charleston churches, all part of the Charleston Ministerial Association, have canceled in-person services and will be livestreaming starting this Sunday, according to a statement released Thursday morning by Ellis (Ray) Branch, pastor of Charleston First United Methodist Church.

The statement is as follows:

After much reflection and prayer, ministers and leaders of the following congregations of the Charleston Ministerial Association have agreed to switch their Sunday morning sanctuary services to live-streaming of their Sunday morning services: Charleston Church of God; Community Church of God; First Baptist Church; First Presbyterian Church; and First United Methodist Church.

At present, this begins this Sunday, March 22nd, and includes the following Sunday, March 29th.

The public is invited to join in these services via Facebook on the Facebook pages of the individual churches or the Association page (Charleston Ministerial Association). For further information, please contact your pastor.

Tentative plans for the traditional noon services during Holy Week (April 6-10) include live-streaming and sanctuary services (depending on the emergency situation). However, lunch will not be served at the church as usual.

The CMA is an association of Christian churches in the East Tallahatchie county area and invites all the churches of the area to join it. All of its community services are open to the public.

Further updates will be announced on the Facebook pages of the Association and the various member churches and in the Charleston Sun-Sentinel.