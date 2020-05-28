Flattening curve, asphalt

The operator of an asphalt roller dons a mask while doing their part to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19’s spread and also “flatten the asphalt” spread on this stretch of North Cassidy Street in Sumner. The town recently underwent a townwide water system improvement project that included installation of new water pipes and fire hydrants, among other upgrades. That work, which required extensive trenching and excavation, left the streets in rough shape. The repaving project is laying a fresh new coat of asphalt on streets in the town. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)