Fourth local resident dies of COVID-19 complications

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of a fourth resident of Tallahatchie County.

Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether said she learned Thursday evening that a 53-year-old African American woman from Charleston succumbed to the virus earlier that day at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

"She was tested and shown to be positive on June 20," Meriwether noted.

Three previous persons — a Black female purportedly in her 40s, a 69-year-old white male and a white female in her mid- to late-70s — had been already listed as local coronavirus fatalities.

As of a Thursday report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 115 people in Tallahatchie County had tested positive for COVID-19.