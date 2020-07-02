Fourth local resident dies of COVID-19 complications

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  • 1238 reads
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:17pm

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of a fourth resident of Tallahatchie County.

Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether said she learned Thursday evening that a 53-year-old African American woman from Charleston succumbed to the virus earlier that day at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

"She was tested and shown to be positive on June 20," Meriwether noted.

Three previous persons — a Black female purportedly in her 40s, a 69-year-old white male and a white female in her mid- to late-70s — had been already listed as local coronavirus fatalities.

As of a Thursday report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 115 people in Tallahatchie County had tested positive for COVID-19.

