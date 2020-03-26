Free COVID-19 testing offered in Clarksdale for one day

JACKSON – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will open two mobile COVID-19 testing sites for one day only on Friday, March 27. Testing is free of charge.

The sites will be at the following locations in Coahoma and DeSoto counties and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Coahoma Expo Center

1150 Wildcat Drive

Clarksdale, Mississippi

Lewisburg High School

1755 Craft Road

Olive Branch, Mississippi

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus who feel they should be tested must first go through a screening from a UMMC clinician by calling 601-496-7200 or through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The C Spire Health app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

Anyone found to be high-risk for having coronavirus will be given an appointment to be tested at a collection site closest to them.

“By offering these one-day test site clinics, we’re hoping to fill some gaps in areas that are seeing a lot of positive cases but don’t have many other local testing options currently available,” said Jim Craig, MSDH senior deputy and director of Health Protection.

“Making coronavirus testing available across the state is an urgent priority,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor health affairs and dean of the medical school at UMMC. “We are pleased to partner with the Department of Health and other state agencies to bring testing to these counties.”

Joining MSDH and UMMC in setting up and operating these one-day mobile collection sites are the Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

At the collection sites, anyone being tested will not get out of their vehicle; providers wearing protective gear will come to their window and swab their noses to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

Appointments for testing will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection won’t receive an appointment for collection of specimens, but instead will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care and be told to call back if symptoms worsen.

For more information on prevention measures and a list of local testing sites, visit www.HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information by downloading the free MS Ready mobile app or follow MSDH by email and social media at www.HealthyMS.com/connect.