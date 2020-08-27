Habitat needs volunteers for 'Continue to Build Project'

TUTWILER — West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity is seeking local volunteers to step up and participate in their “Continue to Build Project.”

Due to the pandemic, the usual groups of out-of-state volunteers — some from as far away as California — have been unable to make the annual pilgrimage to Tutwiler, where they soak up Southern hospitality and provide labor to help build new Habitat houses.

Local residents have been beneficiaries of this benevolence. In their ongoing quest to eliminate substandard housing, the Tutwiler Habitat affiliate has constructed nearly 50 homes for low-income families.

With that in mind, local Habitat Board President Willie Williams and Affiliate Coordinator Sherri Hilliard have initiated the new outreach in an effort to carry on the work of the affiliate.

“West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity is asking local volunteers to help with our ‘Continue to Build Project,’” the two said in a statement. “We ask that you devote at least one day to helping us to continue building simple, decent and affordable housing in the West Tallahatchie local communities.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines relating to COVID-19, including social distancing, will continue to be followed at Habitat work sites. Groups of volunteers are to be limited in size to no more than 10.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity has prioritized the health and safety of the people in the communities we serve, as well as those staff and volunteers who carry out our mission,” the statement added.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the “Continue to Build Project” may call 662-345-6200 or send a friendly email to wthabitat@yahoo.com.

The local Habitat affiliate is one of more than 300 nationwide that build homes for low-income families in their area with support from donors and volunteers.

The local Habitat board invites applications from residents interested in purchasing a Habitat house.

Among the eligibility requirements for an applicant to be considered are:

» Applicants must have a steady monthly income to pay their interest-free monthly mortgage, as well as house insurance and county and city property taxes.

The mortgage payments — about $150 per month for 20-plus years — help to buy the materials needed to build future Habitat houses.

» Applicants must have a good credit rating and a history of paying their bills in a timely fashion.

» Before a Habitat family can move into their home, they are required to put in 500 “sweat equity” hours, working alongside staff and volunteers in the building process.

Habitat for Humanity International is a Christian, nonprofit organization established in 1976. To learn more about their work, visit the website at www.habitat.org.