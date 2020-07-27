Health Department tells Charleston, Sumner back-to-school immunization schedule

The Tallahatchie County Health Department offices in Charleston and Sumner will hold special walk-in immunization clinics for adolescents ages 10-17 for school registration.

The Charleston office, located at 209 Jailhouse St., will hold their clinic on Thursday, July 30, and again on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The Sumner office, located at 208 Wilson St., will hold their clinic on Wednesday, July 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

During this clinic, the health department staff will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently.

Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record, social security card and insurance card, if available. Parents and children over the age of 2 must wear a mask when entering the county health department clinic. Parents and children who are having symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not come to the clinic.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.

You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.

