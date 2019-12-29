Highway Patrol to buckle down for New Year's

JACKSON — The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year’s Enforcement Period on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 1, at midnight.

"The ongoing MHP safety initiative, 'Home for The Holidays,' continues to place emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season," said Capt. John Poulos, director of MHP's Public Affairs Division.

Poulos noted that during the 2018 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 92 vehicle crashes including five fatalities on state, federal highways and interstate systems.

"If plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start," Poulos added. "No one should begin 2020 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees and, perhaps, losing their job. Responsible decisions ensure safe travel and allows everyone to enjoy time spent with family and friends."