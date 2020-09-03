Highway Patrol preparing for Labor Day travel period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to keep the state’s roadways safe for the Labor Day holiday.

MHP will begin what it calls the Labor Day travel enforcement period on Friday, Sept. 4, at 12:01 a.m., and conclude it on Monday, Sept. 7, at midnight.

In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the upcoming holiday period.

“As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues,” said MHP Capt. Johnny Poulos.

He added, “Drivers need to be mindful of the fact that bad decisions regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families.”

Poulos, director of the MHP Public Affairs Division, said that in order to remove impaired drivers and promote seat belt usage, safety checkpoints will be established around the state throughout the holiday enforcement period.

During the 2019 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 131 crashes that involved three fatalities and made 126 DUI arrests, Poulos noted.

“We encourage everyone to practice proper social distancing and wear masks as we continue to battle COVID-19,” he added. “Working together, we can ensure all motorists and families will enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer and arrive at their destinations safely.”