How does the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 stack up against other U.S. diseases, events?

For the first time, coronavirus was the No. 1 leading cause of death in America on April 7, surpassing daily deaths from cancer and heart disease.

As Americans debate the deadliness of the novel coronavirus and how to respond as a nation, AssistedLivingFacilities.org launched a study and daily tracker on Coronavirus Versus Other Causes of Death using White House projections and data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here are a few key recent findings:

• On April 7: COVID-19 was the No. 1 leading cause of death (1,941). Heart disease (1,774) and cancer (1,641) were 2 and 3.

• From March 1 to April 7: COVID-19 was the 7th leading cause of death in America (12,61) behind heart disease, cancer, accidents, Bronchitis, stroke and Alzheimer’s. It has surpassed diabetes and influenza.

2020 PROJECTED LEADING CAUSES OF DEATH

1. Heart disease: 647,457

2. Cancer: 599,108

3. COVID-19 upper estimate from the White House (Updated: March 31): 240,000

4. Accidents: 169,936

5. Bronchitis, emphysema, asthma (CLRD): 160,201

6. Stroke: 146,383

7. Alzheimer's disease: 121,404

8. COVID-19 lower estimate from the White House (Updated: March 31): 100,000

9. Diabetes: 83,564

10. Influenza: 55,672

DEADLIEST EVENTS IN U.S. HISTORY

1. Civil War: 750,000 deaths (1861-1865)

2. HIV/AIDS: 700,000 (1981 to present)

3. H1N1 / Spanish Flu: 675,000 (1918)

4. World War II: 405,000 (1941-1945)

5. COVID-19: 240,000 (Upper White House estimate from March 31)

6. Yellow fever: 125,000 (1600s-early 1900s)

7. H2N2 / Asian flu: 116,000 (1957-1958)

8. World War I: 405,000 (1917-1918)

9. H3N2 / Avian flu: 100,000 (1968)

10. COVID-19: 100,000 (Lower White House estimate from March 31)