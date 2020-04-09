How does the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 stack up against other U.S. diseases, events?

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
  • 59 reads
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:03am

For the first time, coronavirus was the No. 1 leading cause of death in America on April 7, surpassing daily deaths from cancer and heart disease.

As Americans debate the deadliness of the novel coronavirus and how to respond as a nation, AssistedLivingFacilities.org launched a study and daily tracker on Coronavirus Versus Other Causes of Death using White House projections and data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Here are a few key recent findings:

• On April 7: COVID-19 was the No. 1 leading cause of death (1,941). Heart disease (1,774) and cancer (1,641) were 2 and 3. 

• From March 1 to April 7: COVID-19 was the 7th leading cause of death in America (12,61) behind heart disease, cancer, accidents, Bronchitis, stroke and Alzheimer’s.  It has surpassed diabetes and influenza.

2020 PROJECTED LEADING CAUSES OF DEATH

1. Heart disease: 647,457

2. Cancer: 599,108

3. COVID-19 upper estimate from the White House (Updated: March 31): 240,000

4. Accidents: 169,936

5. Bronchitis, emphysema, asthma (CLRD): 160,201

6. Stroke: 146,383

7. Alzheimer's disease: 121,404

8. COVID-19 lower estimate from the White House (Updated: March 31): 100,000

9. Diabetes: 83,564

10. Influenza: 55,672

DEADLIEST EVENTS IN U.S. HISTORY

1. Civil War: 750,000 deaths (1861-1865)

2. HIV/AIDS: 700,000 (1981 to present)

3. H1N1 / Spanish Flu: 675,000 (1918)

4. World War II: 405,000 (1941-1945)

5. COVID-19: 240,000 (Upper White House estimate from March 31)

6. Yellow fever: 125,000 (1600s-early 1900s)

7. H2N2 / Asian flu: 116,000 (1957-1958)

8. World War I: 405,000 (1917-1918)

9. H3N2 / Avian flu: 100,000 (1968)

10. COVID-19: 100,000 (Lower White House estimate from March 31)

Obituaries

Mary Jane Pressgrove Chennault
GAINESVILLE, Florida —  Mary Jane Pressgrove Chennault passed away peacefully Sunday evening,... READ MORE
Albert Curtis Jr.
Sherlie Donahue
Lucille Hood
Annie Winters
Brenda Bernard

Editorials

Thank you
To the men and women serving in any capacity in the fight against COVID-19, thank you all!
Good to see many follow virus measures
Local healthcare providers on game
We will survive this challenge, too
Iran learns the hard way
Spring is very near