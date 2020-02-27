Ike Sayle new member of Northwest college board

Northwest Mississippi Community College President, Dr. Michael Heindl (far left), executive director of Institutional Advancement Patti Gordon (second from left) and Foundation Board of Directors President Kevin Doddridge (far right) welcome new board members to the board’s first quarterly meeting of 2020. Center from left, new members are Hugh Cannon, representing Calhoun County; Ike Sayle, representing Tallahatchie County; Norris Faust, representing Lafayette County; and Dr. Lorri Williamson, representing Yalobusha County. Board members represent each county of the college’s district and serve three-year terms. Not pictured are Thomas Clayton, representing Quitman County, and Dennis Paulk, representing Tate County. (Photo by Julie Bauer)