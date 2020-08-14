Inmate dies at Tutwiler prison after inmate-on-inmate assault

JACKSON – An inmate has died from an inmate-on-inmate assault at the privately-operated Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

A Friday afternoon news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections said state inmate Lester Andre Henderson, 36, died before being transported to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Henderson, MDOC #168408, was sentenced to 15 years on May 2, 2013, for unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County, MDOC noted.

Facility administrators notified MDOC's Corrections Investigation Division (CID), which is assisting the private prison in its investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also is involved. The investigation into this death is ongoing.

The MDOC contracts with the Nashville-based private prison operator, CoreCivic, to house state inmates.