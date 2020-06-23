July 3 is registration deadline for libraries' summer reading program

The Tallahatchie Library System's summer reading program will get underway in early July at both the Charleston and Tutwiler public libraries.

"Come join us for a fun filled month of reading that will allow your child to Imagine Their Story," noted a publicity flyer for the event.

Sessions will be held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in July, with a different age group welcomed each day. All sessions will be conducted from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

» Ages 4-6: Tuesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28

» Ages 7-10: Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29

» Ages 11-13: Thursdays, July 9, 16, 23 and 30

Due to social distancing, only 15 to 20 students can be allowed in the library for teach in-person session. However, all stories will be recorded on Facebook and kits will be provided for all children who want to watch the story hour and complete the craft at home. Snacks will also be provided for all children.

Registration is required (see form below), and a different registration form should be submitted for each child being registered for the program.

Registration forms should be filled out and returned by July 3. They may be returned via mail to Tallahatchie Library System, 102 E. Walnut, Charleston, MS 38921, or in person at the library.

For more information, call 647-2638.