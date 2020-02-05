Junior garden club Sprouts visit Charleston kenaf industry

Charleston Magnolia Garden Club’s junior garden club members, called “Sprouts,” are pictured during a Jan. 28 field trip to the Kengro Corporation facilities east of the city. Kengro, a grower, processor and manufacturer of kenaf products, operates from the Tallahatchie County Industrial Park. Kengro manufactures oil absorbent and bioremediation products as well as materials for soil erosion control and more. From left, holding some of the company’s products, are Kengro president Brent Brasher and Sprouts Tynleigh Ray Goodwin, Betts Murphey, Lucy Roberson, Henley Burt, Taylor Kate Goodwin and Wes Strider. (Photo by Glenna Callender)