Latest COVID-19 death raises state's total to six

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports one new death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, bringing the state total to six.

The case was a Rankin County male 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.

All six deaths to date have been among Mississippians age 60 or older, a reminder that strong protective measures are important for this age group, say officials.

All individuals who have died also had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus.

The gender and age ranges of all deaths reported thus far include: Hancock County, male, age 60-65; Holmes County, male, age 60-65; Webster County, male, age 65-70; Tunica County, female, age 75-80; Wilkinson County, male, age 85-90; Rankin County male, age 80-85.. In five of the six cases, patients were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. The woman was in a long-term care facility.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi stands at 485, based on figures reported to MSDH by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

MSDH announced today that any new COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi will now be reported daily alongside the case count rather than by an immediate press release to news outlets.