Library 'Summer Reading Program' begins next week

Mon, 06/29/2020 - 11:48am

Where can you find wizards, fairy tales, castles and magic potions all in one week? Well, at your local Tallahatchie County library for their Summer Reading Program, of course.

These are just a few of the fun items that your child will experience in the program's first week alone.

Attend in the library or virtually on your phone or computer from home. Don’t forget to register! Call your library branch for more details: 647-2638 in Charleston or 345-8475 in Tutwiler.

The schedule for the Summer Reading Program is as follows:

» Ages 4-6: Tuesday, July 7, 14, 21 and 28

» Ages 7-10: Wednesday, July 8, 15, 22 and 29

» Ages 11-13: Thursday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30

All sessions on all days are held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

