Library system welcomes new, familiar director

The Tallahatchie Library System and Board of Trustees have named Angela Etheridge as new library director.

Etheridge holds a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Delta State University.

She also previously served nine years as director of the Tallahatchie Library System.

Etheridge has experience in fiscal management, grant writing and collection development.

She is currently planning activities for the summer reading program and developing partnerships with local groups to ensure that they utilize the library.

Said Board of Trustees President Dana Clolinger, “We encourage you to stop by our library to see the improvements that she has made!”

IN THE PHOTO: Tallahatchie County Library Board of Trustees President Dana Clolinger (left) is pictured with library Director Angela Etheridge. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel