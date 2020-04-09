Local family commemorate Palm Sunday event

While under the constraints of a statewide shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, the Mauldin family of Cascilla celebrated Palm Sunday at home April 5 and posted video of their commemoration on Facebook.

In the screenshot above, family members reenact Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey. According to the biblical story, many in the procession bore palm branches and shouted “Hosanna!” in praise of the man who proclaimed he was the Son of God.

Christians commemorate Palm Sunday as the day that Jesus began to fulfill His mission on earth — to suffer and die as the sacrifice for sin. Good Friday is remembered as the day Christ was crucified, and Easter Sunday as the day he was resurrected from the dead.

Pictured above portraying Jesus is Elvis Mauldin, riding the burro “Jeremiah,” while Sassy Mauldin handles the animal. Depicting some of the followers waving branches are (from left) Doug Mauldin, Noah Mauldin and Douglas Mauldin.

(Photo by Draper Mauldin)