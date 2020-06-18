Local lawmen speak out against excessive use of force

WEBB — Tallahatchie County’s top law enforcement officers gathered here Wednesday, June 10, for a brief ceremony to honor a recently fallen victim of police brutality and to speak out against the excessive use of force.

“It just came to me by the Holy Spirit, we need to show that we are nonviolent,” said Webb Police Chief Tommy Boykin, in explaining what led him to organize last week’s event. “We want to be people who protect and serve the community, and treat all people with dignity and respect.”

The oft-debated subject of lethal force by law enforcement was brought to the fore of the national and international consciousness after the May 25 police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down, begging for his life.

Video captured by bystanders revealed that 16 times, Floyd told Chauvin and two other police officers who helped to restrain him that he could not breathe. During the final 3 minutes, Floyd was motionless and had no pulse, but Chauvin kept his knee on his neck.

Two autopsies were conducted, both finding Floyd’s death to be a homicide.

Chauvin and three other policemen, including one who prevented bystanders from intervening, were fired. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was tacked on later. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“We ain’t with all that police brutality and racism and stuff like that,” noted Boykin, who added, “Black lives matter, as well as all lives.”

During last week’s ceremony, held in the middle of the intersection of Highway 49 East and Main Street, lawmen from Charleston, Sumner, Tutwiler and Webb, and a handful of firefighters from Webb, were called to attention for a moment of silence and prayer, and Boykin made a few remarks about the occasion.

“We’re collaborating together to show the community that we work together in enforcing the laws, protecting them and keeping them well and safe,” said Boykin. “We have their best interests at heart, and we’re for the people.”

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly thanked Boykin for organizing the event.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Fly said. “We want to just let everybody know what we’re all about. We’re here to protect people and to help people. We do have jobs to do, but nobody in Tallahatchie County [law enforcement] would want to do any harm to anyone. Our main goal is to be there for the people.”

In the wake of the George Floyd killing, demonstrations and protests — some turning violent — have been held in many U.S. cities and around the world, with participants decrying police brutality, police racism and the lack of police accountability.

There have been calls from some to “defund the police,” which has become a battle cry for many protesters.

While acknowledging that change is needed, both Boykin and Fly said they do not agree with the growing national police defunding movement.

The problem “needs very much to be attended to, but not to defund the police,” said Boykin. “Make sure that we’re following guidelines, policy and procedure and that we’re not violating anybody’s constitutional rights.”

“I don’t think we should defund law enforcement agencies,” added Fly. “I think we need law enforcement. But I think there’s got to be someone willing to come to the middle, and there’s got to be open communications and dialogue with people so we can correct this problem that we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that would provide police departments with incentives to adopt new standards for the use of force.

The presidential order also calls for the creation of a national database that would enable law enforcement agencies to track potential hires who have a record of abuse allegations and/or violations, and allows mental health professionals to respond alongside officers to calls dealing with homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness.

IN THE PHOTO: Attending last week’s ceremony in Webb are, from left, Tallahatchie County Deputy Sheriff Jimmie Gibbs, Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly, Sumner Police Chief Maurice Brooks, Webb fireman Vintavious Noland, Deputy Sheriff James Mason, Tutwiler Police Chief Marion Bedford, Webb alderman and fireman Willie Garner, Webb fireman Shawn Byrd, Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage, Webb fireman Jayln Madden and Webb Police Chief Tommy Boykin. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)