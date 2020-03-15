Local school districts to be closed this week

Both the East and West Tallahatchie school districts have announced that they will extend spring break for another week.

The districts were closed March 9-13 for regularly scheduled spring break. They will remain closed March 16-20, with all teachers, students and staff tentatively scheduled to return on Monday, March 23.

The decisions come in the wake of Gov. Tate Reeves' declaration on Saturday that a state of emergency exists in the state of Mississippi due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

More than 100 school systems around the state had announced closures as of Sunday, according to the Mississippi Department of Education's website.

A list of closures related to MDE, and the planned duration, is available at https://www.mdek12.org/OSOS/School-Closures. East Tallahatchie was not on the statewide list as of midday Sunday, but the planned closing of Charleston-area schools was announced late Friday on district social media sites.

All eight public universities and many colleges in Mississippi will be shuttering their doors for a while. The universities have announced a plan to switch to all-online classes.