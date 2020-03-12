Local students assist in Mississippi House

JACKSON — Abbi Roark of Enid and Caroline Williamson of Batesville recently served as pages for the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff.

Roark, 17, is the daughter of Carol and Al Roark. Williamson, 18, is the daughter of Gaye Williamson and Ray Williamson.

Both young ladies are seniors at North Delta School in Batesville.

Roark was sponsored by North Delta graduate and House Information Officer Barrett Climer, while Williamson was sponsored by state Rep. Tommy Reynolds (D-Tallahatchie).

When asked about her experience at the Mississippi Capitol, Roark said, “I had such a wonderful week while getting a firsthand look at the way our House of Representatives works. I am extremely grateful to Barrett Climer for giving me this opportunity.”

Added Williamson, “I enjoyed my week as a page very much. I learned several interesting facts about the House of Representatives and how bills are passed. I am very thankful to Representative Reynolds for giving me the opportunity to experience something so great.”

IN THE PHOTO: From left, state Rep. Tommy Reynolds is pictured with pages Abbi Roark and Caroline Williamson, and House Speaker Philip Gunn. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)