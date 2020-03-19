Locals scramble over COVID-19

Tallahatchie General Hospital has stopped allowing visitors — one of many local counterpunches to the global coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 18, according to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 had infected 191,127 persons in more than 159 countries, areas or territories, resulting in 7,807 deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10,442 total cases and 150 deaths in the United States.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that of 602 people tested for the virus in the Magnolia State, 50 had tested positive. The first COVID-19 death in the state was announced Thursday afternoon. The case was a male 60-65 years old from Hancock County with chronic underlying conditions. He died in a Louisiana hospital.

Slowing the march of the virus, which can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes — droplets can travel up to 6 feet — and from touching a surface or object the virus is on and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes, has been at the heart of many recommendations handed down by government and health officials.

President Donald Trump, who Friday declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, on Monday urged Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

“Social distancing” is the new watchword, and limiting social interactions as much as possible while keeping a safe distance when you must gather are practices that officials say are very important.

At the request of Gov. Tate Reeves, who on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Mississippi, many churches did not conduct services Sunday, March 15, while some did so via livestreaming online.

Citing “much reflection and prayer,” Charleston Ministerial Association churches — Charleston Church of God, Charleston First Baptist, Community Church of God, Charleston First Presbyterian and Charleston First United Methodist — announced on Thursday that they will not have in-person services on Sunday, March 22, or Sunday, March 29. They will livestream on their respective Facebook pages.

Tallahatchie County’s public schools, which took spring break last week, extended it through this week, and Reeves issued an executive order Thursday requiring all public schools in Mississippi to remain closed through April 17.

Despite having no classes, the East Tallahatchie School District is providing free breakfast and lunch to students age 18 and under at their three campuses. The grab-and-go breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., while the lunch is available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m

Many local events, including club meetings, festivals and community dinners, are being canceled or postponed.

In announcing Monday that the seventh annual Mayor’s Charity Ball in Charleston would be postponed from March 28, Mayor Sedrick Smith said it was a “preventive measure.” The local benefit for the American Cancer Society draws hundreds of people each year.

In a news release, Charleston officials said they have canceled “all public meetings, committee meetings, activities, gatherings and events where over 10 people will be present,” and recommended that residents halt private functions and activities, like congregating at bars, clubs, restaurants and other places, with over 10 people.

On Monday, Reeves said altering schedules or curtailing activities are personal actions for the greater good.

“While you may be healthy, this is about protecting your loved ones, your neighbors, and people across Mississippi,” Reeves noted. “We must look after one another during this trying time. We will come through this together — stronger.”

Mississippi universities and most colleges are closed, and some have announced that instructors and students will complete the semester through online instruction. Activities, including all athletic practices and competition, have been suspended.

State facilities, including museums and other attractions, have ceased operations until further notice.

The Mississippi Legislature this week even agreed to suspend its current session until April 1.

Reeves issued an order activating the Mississippi National Guard to support mobile coronavirus testing units and the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency at those testing locations once they are up and running around the state.

After Mississippi’s first coronavirus case, in Forrest County, was announced on March 11, residents hit local stores with a vengeance, buying up hand sanitizer — said to be very effective against the coronavirus — toilet paper, water and nonperishable food items, and leaving some shelves bare.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann released a statement about the present situation and what it portends.

“I want to speak clearly as to the future. We will continue to plant and harvest the food which feeds us and the world. We will build the cars which transport us. We will build ships which defend us,” Hosemann said. “Our schools will continue to educate our children. We will again join our friends, families, and our neighbors at our sporting events, restaurants and churches. In short, our lives will return to normal. These challenges are temporary, but our resolve is permanent.”

IN THE PHOTO: The message board outside Charleston First United Methodist Church Thursday announced the cancellation of in-person services. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

Editor's note: This story has been updated from the original print version of March 19, 2020.