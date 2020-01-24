Man in custody after allegedly threatening woman with handgun outside hospital

This story has been updated.

A Grenada County man is charged with simple domestic violence after allegedly threatening his wife with a pistol outside Tallahatchie General Hospital Friday morning.

Phillip L. Reed, 51, of 376 Hale Road, Gore Springs, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Friday after turning himself in at the Tallahatchie County Jail in Charleston.

He made an initial appearance before Justice Judge Steve Ross, who set his bail at $1,000 on the misdemeanor charge. As allowable under the state's domestic violence laws, Ross also ordered that Reed be held in custody for 24 hours prior to being allowed to post bail.

TGH Administrator Jim Blackwood said the incident occurred "around 8:20 or 8:30" in a graveled front parking lot on the north side of the Charleston hospital.

Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage said Reed and his wife, an employee of the hospital, were sitting in separate vehicles in the hospital parking lot at the time of the incident.

"Allegedly, he told his wife that he was going to shoot her and shoot himself," the chief noted. "A handgun was exhibited and he allegedly said, 'This gun is for me and you.'"

No gunshots were fired, no one was injured and no one else was threatened, Gammage said.

The woman continued to her place of employment, where she reported the incident, the chief added. The man left the premises.

Police were notified and responded to the scene, noted Gammage. After learning of Reed's identity, police obtained an arrest warrant from Ross, reportedly later making contact with Reed by telephone before he surrendered.

Blackwood said the incident prompted precautionary implementation of the active-shooter response plan at all facilities on the TGH campus, including Charleston Clinic, Tallahatchie General Hospital, Tallahatchie Extended Care Facility and the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center. All facilities went on lockdown and remained so until Reed's capture.