Mask up or pay up, officials say

Anyone who does not wear a face mask while frequenting public places in Tallahatchie County may now find themselves facing a stiff fine and/or jail time under new local government mandates implemented this week.

Both the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors and the Charleston Board of Commissioners had previously decreed the wearing of a face mask in public, but their earlier orders lacked enforcement teeth.

A recent surge in local COVID-19 cases and a dearth of residents willing to follow health officials’ best practice recommendations for slowing the spread led officials to act Monday, July 13.

In separate amendments to preexisting orders, both boards adopted a schedule of penalties, effective immediately, for violations of their respective mask or face-covering edict.

“With these numbers rebounding like they are, we just knew we had to do something to try to curtail the spread any way we could,” explained District 2 Supervisor and Board President Johnny Goodwin.

The county board’s amendment, which governs all rural areas of Tallahatchie, specifies that “face masks shall be required to be worn and must be capable of covering the mouth and nose and may be procedural or surgical masks, or masks made of whole cloth.”

The Charleston verbiage is virtually identical but further stipulates that a face mask be worn “by all individuals in all public places within the city limits.”

Anyone found not donning a mask at an indoor or outdoor public venue — that includes both staff and customers of businesses and other offices accessible by the public — is subject to a fine of up to $300 and/or a sentence of up to 30 days in jail for each separate violation, according to both the county and city amendments.

“People going into these public businesses, we expect them to wear a mask, and we expect the people on the inside to put them on when they are dealing with customers,” said Goodwin.

Charleston City Clerk Ana Ealy said masks should be worn “anywhere in public,” adding, “If they’re not in their home, they need to have a mask on.”

Webb recently mandated the wearing of masks inside businesses. Tutwiler also requires their use.

But the Tallahatchie County and Charleston amendments were not only about masks.

Other highlights include:

Tallahatchie County

» All businesses located in rural areas of Tallahatchie County are required to cease operation at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. the following day.

Any business owner, other agent or employee who thumbs their nose at the business curfew faces a fine of up to $300 and/or a stint of up to 30 days in jail.

» No more than 50 people are permitted to gather indoor or outdoor at any public place or restaurant. In addition, those who gather must observe social distancing with a minimum of 6 feet of separation. The $300 maximum fine and up to one month in jail apply here, too.

Goodwin, who made the motion to adopt the latest amendments — it was seconded by District 1 Supervisor Buck Havens and adopted unanimously — was asked how the latest action might affect local churches, some of whom just recently reopened for in-person services after several months of online-only worship.

“That’s one reason I left the number who could gather at one place at 50,” Goodwin said. “I felt like the churches that wanted to have services, they certainly are going to be below that number here in Tallahatchie County.”

City of Charleston

» No more than 10 people may gather inside any building within the city limits.

» No more than 20 people are allowed to congregate for any outdoor gathering.

» All businesses within the city limits are required to close up shop by 10 p.m. and to not reopen until 5 a.m. the next day.

As is the case with the ciounty’s penalty for this particular violation, “any person who owns, authorizes or participates in the operation of any business found in violation” will be fined up to $300 and/or up to 30 days.

» Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is required to be quarantined and must remain in their dwelling place until they are cleared with a negative test by a qualified medical professional.

Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage said that while some initial warnings will be given, city lawmen will be enforcing the latest coronavirus amendments.

He said officials know that people must travel back and forth to work, and police officers will certainly take that into account.

“You have to work, you have to go to the store, you have to have essential items,” he noted. “But riding around town is not an essential task. Hanging out in a parking lot is not an essential task. ... We can’t stop you from going, but you do have a curfew [10 p.m. to 5 a.m.] and you do have a time to be inside.”

Gammage said the bottom line is, “Everyone will be safer at home. The only way to combat this is to try and not to spread this virus any further. We need to only use essential travel. We need to just stay in and try to let the virus pass us, because it’s running rampant in our town and our county.”