MHP Fourth of July holiday enforcement period underway

JACKSON — The Mississippi Highway Patrol began the Fourth of July holiday enforcement period at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will conclude it on Sunday, July 5, at midnight.

"All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety," said Captain John Poulos, director of MHP's Public Affairs Division.

In conjunction with the holiday period, MHP will be conducting the traffic safety initiative, "Drive Right Mississippi," which will run through the month of July.

The initiative will focus on the left-hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding and seat belt usage, noted Poulos.

During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2019, MHP investigated 63 crashes with one fatality and made 43 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

"Due to the increase of summer traffic, we are asking motorists to have a 'Drive Right' mentality while traveling and to join with us in making roadways safer in Mississippi," Poulos said.