Mississippi: 13 more test positive for coronavirus

JACKSON — Wednesday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi in eight counties.

Counties with their first coronavirus cases are Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Madison and Perry.

The state total now stands at 34, with 513 individuals tested.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, preventive actions become more important for everyone, noted MSDH in a news release.

"Avoid large gatherings, keep your distance in public, keep hands clean, and stay home if you are sick."

Find complete information about COVID-19 and preventive steps to take at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The 34 Mississippi coronavirus cases are distributed as follows: