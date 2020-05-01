Mississippi has largest single-day increase yet in COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, May 1, reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 20 new deaths. MSDH noted that 11 of the deaths occurred between March 29 and April 16 and are based on investigation into death certificate reports.

The 397 new confirmed cases reflect the largest single-day increase in Mississippi since COVID-19 tracking began.

The number of confirmed cases in Tallahatchie County was unchanged at 11.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen from 373 Sunday, to 429 Monday, 430 Tuesday, 436 Wednesday and 454 Thursday, based on reports received from hospitals as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 7,212, with 281 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties as of 6 p.m. Thursday are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 64 (61) 3

» Grenada: 32 (28)

» Lafayette: 89 (89) 3

» Leflore: 164 (148) 17

» Panola: 39 (39) 2

» Quitman: 15 (14)

» Sunflower: 55 (53) 2

» Tallahatchie: 11 (11) 1

» Yalobusha: 20 (19)

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1) and April 24 (2). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.