Mississippi's COVID-19 cases eclipse 900 mark

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing, and four new deaths.

The COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in Bolivar, Lafayette, Montgomery and Panola counties.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 937, with 20 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

"While most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over 60 years old, keep in mind that it can be a serious risk for those with long-term health problems at any age," MSDH noted in a news release. "If you have diabetes, heart disease or other chronic illness, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely. This is also a time for everyone to concentrate on staying in good overall health."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 21 (20)

» Grenada: 3 (3)

» Lafayette: 15 (14) 1

» Leflore: 19 (18) 1

» Panola: 7 (6) 1

» Quitman: 3 (4) Editor's note: MSDH notes that county case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, which apparently explains the decline in Quitman County.

» Sunflower: 11 (11) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 6 (5)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.