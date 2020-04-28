Mobile COVID-19 testing set Thursday in Greenwood; an appointment is required

The Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center, located at 200 Mississippi Highway 7 in Greenwood, will be the setting for drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday, April 30.

The testing is open to pre-qualifying area residents.

Both prescreening and, if warranted, an appointment are required for testing in Greenwood from noon to 4 p.m.

People showing up Thursday without an appointment will not be tested.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has expanded the guidelines and now recommends testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment via a free screening from a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) clinician.

The screening can be accomplished by a telehealth visit via the C Spire Health smartphone app or by phoning 601-496-7200.

The C Spire Health app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play, and users do not have to be a C Spire customer to qualify. Telehealth visits are open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

MSDH and UMMC are conducting the mobile testing around the state.

Anyone screened and determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care, and told to call back if symptoms worsen.