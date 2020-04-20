With more than 50,000 tested, COVID-19 infections reach 4,512 in Mississippi

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 4,512 with 169 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

Meanwhile, MSDH has reported that as of Sunday, more than 50,000 Mississippians have been tested for COVID-19, including 10,558 individuals tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, and 39,714 tested by hospitals and other providers.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday (April 19), there were 359 patients in hospital care for COVID-19, with 189 of these in intensive care.

"Our daily testing rate also puts us among the top states in the nation," MSDH noted in a news release. "Testing and social precautions are now working together to help control COVID-19 in Mississippi."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 49 (48) 2

» Grenada: 26 (20)

» Lafayette: 67 (64) 3

» Leflore: 105 (91) 10

» Panola: 36 (35) 2

» Quitman: 13 (13)

» Sunflower: 47 (47) 2

» Tallahatchie: 8 (8) 1 ... Cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1) and April 17 (1). The death was reported April 17.

» Yalobusha: 16 (15)

"County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information," the MSDH noted.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH advises the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade cloth covering when in public places where a distance of at least 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning your own cloth face covering at the following site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth...

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.