More qualify for election commission

Six more people beat the Monday afternoon deadline to qualify for a seat on the Tallahatchie County Election Commission, according to documents on file Tuesday at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston.

The latest to qualify, and the election commission post they are seeking, are:

» Margaret McIntyre, 56, of 173 Curtis Dr., Charleston, District 1

» Earnest Braxton, 66, of 1030 Birch St., Charleston, District 2

» District 2 incumbent Dennis Brown, 62, of 501 Murphy Road, Charleston

» LaSuna “Chell” Curry, 44, of 1113 Elm Circle, Charleston, District 2

» Yolanda D. Cotton, 53, of 168 S. Sabine, Charleston, District 3

» District 4 incumbent LaTrenda C. (Trina) Bounds, 42, of 3415 Sharkey Road, Charleston

District 1 incumbent Kelly W. Standard, 58, of Enid, announced in April that he would not seek re-election.

In addition, District 3 incumbent Janice Buchanan, 76, of Cascilla, had said that she was not vying for another term. Buchanan had been appointed to serve out the remainder of the unexpired term of her late husband, longtime election commissioner Wayne Buchanan, who died in September 2018.

Two other people qualified for election commissioner within the past month.

Brenda J. Walton-Willis, 59, of 270 N. Sarah Ave., Charleston, is a candidate for the District 1 post being vacated by Standard, who sat on the commission for 20 years.

Incumbent Charles Huddleston, 67, of Tutwiler, qualified for re-election to his District 5 commission seat.

Election commission positions will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Five election commissioners — one representing each supervisor district in the county — will be sworn in at the start of a new four-year term in January.